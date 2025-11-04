Salvation Army survey suggests Canadians feel hard hit by tariffs, insecurity growing

A new report from the Salvation Army suggests most Canadians believe U.S. tariffs are hitting them in their pocketbooks.

The online survey of more than 1,500 Canadians found 86 per cent agreed the tariffs were driving up the cost of everyday goods, and 79 per cent believed American trade policies were having the biggest impact on low-income households.

The Salvation Army’s Annual Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis also found the portion of Canadians who feel optimistic about their finances dropped from 51 per cent last year to 46 per cent this year.

It found concerns around job insecurity are growing, with 22 per cent of respondents saying unemployment and job insecurity were among their three biggest worries, compared to 14 per cent last year.

Health care remains the most common worry for Canadians, though the percentage dropped between 2024 and 2025, from 59 per cent to 51 per cent saying it concerns them.

The online survey was conducted by Angus Reid from Sept. 12 to 16 among a representative sample of 1,521 Canadians.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press