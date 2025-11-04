Sandy Brondello named first head coach of WNBA’s Toronto Tempo

Canada's first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, has chosen two-time WNBA champion and Olympic medalist Sandy Brondello as its head coach.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 11:19 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 1:24 pm.

Sandy Brondello has been named the first head coach of the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo, the team announced Tuesday.

The Australian led the New York Liberty to the 2024 WNBA championship before her contract was not renewed following this past season when the team lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Brondello went 107-53 in four seasons with New York and earned the most wins in franchise history.

She also guided the Phoenix Mercury to a WNBA title in 2014 during an eight-year tenure.

The 56-year-old takes over an expansion Tempo team set to debut in 2026.

Toronto will be the WNBA’s first franchise outside the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

