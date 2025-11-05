A Brampton street has once again been rattled by gunfire, just weeks after a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting at the same address.

Neighbours told CityNews that shots rang out on Wednesday morning at 8 Clifton Court, the same residence where Peel Regional Police responded to a shooting on Oct. 19. In that incident, a man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Residents say they awoke to the sound of gunfire shortly after sunrise and later observed a heavy police presence in the area. Several neighbours shared photos and videos of officers at the scene with CityNews, though Peel Regional Police have not yet confirmed details of the reported incident or whether it is connected to the Oct. 19 shooting.

Officers were called to 8 Clifton Court in the area of Conservation Drive and Hurontario Street around 11 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2025, following reports of gunfire. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

Neighbours have described the home where the shootings occurred as a newer, upscale property with several high-end vehicles parked in the garage. Some residents also said police have been called to the address before, and that the house was raided last year.

None of those claims have been verified by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.