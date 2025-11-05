Drone sightings force fresh flight cancellations at Belgium’s main airport

A passenger looks at a departures board after several cancellations and delays due to reported overnight drone activity over Brussels International Airport in Zaventem, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2025 5:02 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 7:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dozens of flights at Belgium’s main international airport were canceled on Wednesday after drone sightings overnight forced it to close temporarily, prompting Prime Minister Bart De Wever to convene a meeting with senior ministers to discuss safety concerns.

It was the first time that the airport in Brussels has been shut down by drones. It comes after a series of unidentified drone flights over the weekend near a military base where U.S. nuclear weapons are stored.

Brussels Airport said that 54 flights were canceled as a result of the Tuesday evening shutdown “for safety reasons” and apologized, saying that “the safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.”

The airport operator said that about 400-500 travelers spent the night there after 41 flights were canceled and 24 diverted elsewhere, and that it had set up beds and distributed water and snacks to keep people comfortable.

De Wever convened a meeting of Belgium’s National Security Council, which includes the country’s defense, interior, justice and foreign ministers, for Thursday morning.

In a post on social media, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said that “the repetition of incidents linked to drones directly affects the security of our country. … We must take action in a calm, serious and coordinated manner.”

The operators of the drones in recent days have not been identified, but Defense Minister Theo Francken insisted that “this is not the work of amateurs,” without elaborating.

Earlier this week, Francken said that flights near the Kleine-Brogel air base on Saturday and Sunday nights appeared to be “a spying operation” aimed at “destabilizing” people.

He said that drones had been flown near the base in “two phases,” one involving small drones that tested the radio frequencies being used by Belgian security services to jam such flights; the second with bigger drones that operated on a different frequency to avoid the jammers.

Last month, several drones were spotted above another Belgian military base near the German border. The operators were not identified.

In recent months, drone incidents across Europe have forced airports to shut down for a time. A late evening drone sighting at Berlin’s Brandenburg airport on Friday suspended flights for nearly two hours. It was not clear who was responsible.

Belgium hosts the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, as well as Europe’s biggest financial clearinghouse holding tens of billions of euros in frozen Russian assets. Many EU countries want to use those assets as collateral to provide loans to Ukraine, but Belgium has so far resisted.

De Wever warned EU leaders last month that Russia might retaliate if the money is confiscated.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

56m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

25m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

56m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

25m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

12h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

14h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

15h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

15h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

15h ago

More Videos