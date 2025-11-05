Hospitality and Culinary Arts classes at George Brown College cancelled due to power outage

Exterior view of George Brown College

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 5, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 11:32 am.

George Brown College has cancelled its hospitality and culinary arts in-person classes for the day due to a power outage.

The outage happened at the St. James campus at 300 Adelaide St. E., 290 Adelaide St. E. and 215 King St. E.

The other buildings on the St. James campus, 200 King St. E. and 193 King St. E., were not impacted by the power outage.

The college says online services are still available and online classes will run as scheduled.

Hospitality and Culinary Arts Continuing Education in-person services are also closed.

The cancellation of in-person classes is only in effect for Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

5h ago

Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring. Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor...

1h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

5h ago

Youths among 3 arrested after armed Whitby home invasion; 3 more suspects at large

Durham police say three people are in custody and three others remain at large following a violent armed home invasion in Whitby early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the incident unfolded...

3h ago

