Hospitality and Culinary Arts classes at George Brown College cancelled due to power outage

George Brown College has cancelled its hospitality and culinary arts in-person classes for the day due to a power outage.

The outage happened at the St. James campus at 300 Adelaide St. E., 290 Adelaide St. E. and 215 King St. E.

The other buildings on the St. James campus, 200 King St. E. and 193 King St. E., were not impacted by the power outage.

The college says online services are still available and online classes will run as scheduled.

Hospitality and Culinary Arts Continuing Education in-person services are also closed.

The cancellation of in-person classes is only in effect for Wednesday, Nov. 5.