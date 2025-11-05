Police seek suspect in North York arson

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a North York business was set on fire last September.

Crews responded to a fire call in the O’Connor Drive and Sunrise Avenue area at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, September, 22, 2025.

Investigators say a suspect broke into a business in the area and poured an accelerant inside before lighting it on fire.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police have only provided a vague description, saying the culprit wore black track pants and a grey sweatshirt.

An image has been released.

If you know anything, contact Toronto Police.