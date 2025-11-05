Police seek suspect in North York arson
Posted November 5, 2025 4:48 pm.
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a North York business was set on fire last September.
Crews responded to a fire call in the O’Connor Drive and Sunrise Avenue area at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, September, 22, 2025.
Investigators say a suspect broke into a business in the area and poured an accelerant inside before lighting it on fire.
The suspect then fled on foot.
Police have only provided a vague description, saying the culprit wore black track pants and a grey sweatshirt.
An image has been released.
If you know anything, contact Toronto Police.