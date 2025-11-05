Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection of Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West near Casa Loma, according to police. Emergency crews responded, and the male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed the driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

As a result of the collision, the westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue West at Bathurst Street were closed during the morning commute.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area to contact investigators.