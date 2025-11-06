Alberta Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux resigns amid speculation of party shift

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 6, 2025 6:06 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 7:05 pm.

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux has announced his resignation from the House of Commons, stepping down from his role as the representative for Edmonton-Riverbend.

The announcement, made Thursday in a letter posted to social media, follows reports speculating about his political future and comes just days after another Conservative MP made headlines for switching parties.

“I ran in the last election hopeful that Canadians would put their faith in a team led by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives,” reads the letter. “Although the outcome was not what I anticipated, I have great admiration for the many remarkable individuals who were elected to the House of Commons on both sides of the aisle.”

“For now, my focus must turn entirely to my family and to the responsibilities that come with that.”

Jeneroux’s letter did not specify exactly when he planned to step down. An online post from Poilievre in response to the development suggests Jeneroux will remain in his role into 2026.

“On behalf of our Conservative team, I wish you and your family all the best following your decision to step down as MP next spring,” reads the post from the Conservative leader.

The move from Jeneroux closely follows Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont’s decision to leave the Conservative caucus and join the Liberals on Tuesday, mere hours after the federal government unveiled its latest budget in the House of Commons.

Jeneroux, who has served as MP for Edmonton Riverbend since 2015, held several shadow cabinet roles during his tenure, including portfolios in health, housing, and infrastructure.

The Conservative Party has yet to issue a formal statement regarding Jeneroux’s resignation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP, Bloc vote with government as Liberals clear first confidence vote on budget

The minority Liberal government has survived the first of three confidence tests on its federal budget. Members of Parliament have voted to defeat a Conservative sub-amendment in the House of Commons,...

16m ago

Feasibility study for Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel idea to cost $9.1 million

Ontario taxpayers are set to spend $9.1 million to learn if or how it is feasible to build a tunnel under Highway 401. The province issued a request for proposals for the study in the spring, and a...

2h ago

Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to 'de-escalation': Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed...

1h ago

Ontario fall fiscal update projects $13.5B deficit

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled a fall fiscal update that showed trouble on the jobs front as the trade war impacts Ontario's employment sector.   It projects a slightly smaller...

2h ago

Top Stories

NDP, Bloc vote with government as Liberals clear first confidence vote on budget

The minority Liberal government has survived the first of three confidence tests on its federal budget. Members of Parliament have voted to defeat a Conservative sub-amendment in the House of Commons,...

16m ago

Feasibility study for Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel idea to cost $9.1 million

Ontario taxpayers are set to spend $9.1 million to learn if or how it is feasible to build a tunnel under Highway 401. The province issued a request for proposals for the study in the spring, and a...

2h ago

Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to 'de-escalation': Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed...

1h ago

Ontario fall fiscal update projects $13.5B deficit

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled a fall fiscal update that showed trouble on the jobs front as the trade war impacts Ontario's employment sector.   It projects a slightly smaller...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

4h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

5h ago

1:12
Five arrested after demonstrators broke into event featuring former IDF soldiers

Five people were arrested and two others have been hospitalized after demonstrators broke into an event hosted by a Pro-Israeli group featuring former IDF soldiers.

9h ago

2:07
Rain, wind to end week before temps drop

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on Thursday. There is a chance of lake-effect showers/flurries to the north and as temperatures drop, there is the potential of wet snow this weekend.
2:58
New tradition of remembrance emerging alongside classic poppy

Vibrant, handcrafted beaded poppies offer a powerful and personal way to show support for all veterans while acknowledging the unique contributions and losses of Indigenous, Metis and Inuit service members.
More Videos