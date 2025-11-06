Alberta Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux resigns amid speculation of party shift

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux has announced his resignation from the House of Commons, stepping down from his role as the representative for Edmonton-Riverbend.

The announcement, made Thursday in a letter posted to social media, follows reports speculating about his political future and comes just days after another Conservative MP made headlines for switching parties.

BREAKING: Conservative MP @jeneroux, who represents Edmonton Riverbend, has resigned as a Member of Parliament #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/UkZ4yE8BkP — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) November 6, 2025

“I ran in the last election hopeful that Canadians would put their faith in a team led by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives,” reads the letter. “Although the outcome was not what I anticipated, I have great admiration for the many remarkable individuals who were elected to the House of Commons on both sides of the aisle.”

“For now, my focus must turn entirely to my family and to the responsibilities that come with that.”

Jeneroux’s letter did not specify exactly when he planned to step down. An online post from Poilievre in response to the development suggests Jeneroux will remain in his role into 2026.

“On behalf of our Conservative team, I wish you and your family all the best following your decision to step down as MP next spring,” reads the post from the Conservative leader.

The move from Jeneroux closely follows Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont’s decision to leave the Conservative caucus and join the Liberals on Tuesday, mere hours after the federal government unveiled its latest budget in the House of Commons.

Jeneroux, who has served as MP for Edmonton Riverbend since 2015, held several shadow cabinet roles during his tenure, including portfolios in health, housing, and infrastructure.

The Conservative Party has yet to issue a formal statement regarding Jeneroux’s resignation.