Ontario to provide financial update amid tariff impacts

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy delivers the Ontario budget as Premier Doug Ford looks on at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 4:56 am.

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to table a fall fiscal update today, with a look at how the province’s books are faring amid the impacts of U.S. tariffs.

The government projected earlier this year in its first quarter finances that the province would have a $14.6-billion deficit this year.

But Bethlenfalvy also said in a recent speech that Ontario has a “strong fiscal foundation,” with lower costs of interest on debt giving the province more room to spend on infrastructure, tax relief and the skilled workforce.

Bethlenfalvy says the fall economic statement will have an update on what Ontario has been doing to shore up the province’s economy in the face of tariffs, including multi-billion-dollar funds to give businesses supports and tax deferrals.

Bethlenfalvy has already made a few pre-fall economic statement announcements, including an HST rebate for some first-time homebuyers and $1.1 billion for home care.

As well, changes to election rules including scrapping fixed election dates and raising the political donation limit to $5,000 are set to be in the economic statement bill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in an industrial area of Scarborough. Toronto police say a pick-up truck crashed in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday....

7h ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

10h ago

Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported. Almost 600 customers...

8h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Highway 50 and Mayfield...

7h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in an industrial area of Scarborough. Toronto police say a pick-up truck crashed in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday....

7h ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

10h ago

Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported. Almost 600 customers...

8h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A man has suffered critical injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Highway 50 and Mayfield...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Education minister defends paying school supervisors $350,000 salary to fix spending

Critics are blasting the Ford government for forcing school boards to pay school supervisors a hefty $350,000 annual salary. As Tina Yazdani reports, Education Minister Paul Calandra says it's an appropriate amount of money.

13h ago

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

18h ago

0:29
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by pick-up truck

A man in his 50s was left in life-threatening condition after being struck by a pick-up truck on Bathurst and St. Clair.

20h ago

2:11
Philippines deals with aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Philippines Tuesday morning, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake. Karling Donoghue details rescue and recovery efforts.
2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos