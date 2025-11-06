Ottawa’s budget promises to spur business investment. Will it?

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne shakes hands with Prime Minister Mark Carney after delivering his budget speech in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 4:56 am.

One expert says she is cautiously optimistic that the latest federal budget will spur business investment in Canada that will support growth and productivity.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first federal budget looks to make Canada’s economy a more attractive place to invest, with billions of dollars for infrastructure and new tax opportunities for business.

Rachel Samson, vice-president of research at the Institute for Research on Public Policy, says the budget will have a positive impact on investment, but it remains to be seen how the plan will be executed.

The budget promises to enable $1 trillion in total investment, which it says could raise future gross domestic product and purchasing power for Canadians.

The budget plan also includes new tax credits, including a “productivity super-deduction” allowing businesses to write off a larger share of new capital investments.

It also enhances the Scientific Research and Experimental Development tax incentives, which the government says will help businesses conduct research.

“Lagging productivity growth is one of the challenges we face,” Samson said.

“Certainly, things like the tax incentives that they’ve implemented should make a difference there, encouraging businesses to make those investments in equipment and technology that will improve their productivity and Canada’s productivity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

