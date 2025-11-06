Peloton recalls 833,000 Bike+ units in U.S., 44,000 in Canada over seat post safety risk

A woman uses a stationary bike in this undated image. Photo: Getty Images. © Javier Sánchez Mingorance

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 6, 2025 11:32 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 11:53 am.

Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of seat posts for specific Original Series Bike+ models sold in the U.S. and Canada, citing a potential safety risk that could cause the part to break during use.

The recall, announced on Thursday, applies to Bike+ units manufactured between December 2019 and July 2022. The affected model can be identified by its PL02 designation, with serial numbers beginning with “T.” The serial number is located inside or behind the front fork or behind the flywheel.

According to the company, the seat post on the Original Series Bike+ can break while in use, posing a risk of falls and injuries. Peloton says it has received three reports of seat posts breaking out of approximately 833,000 units sold in the U.S.

No such incidents have been reported among the 44,800 units sold in Canada.

Peloton is offering a free replacement seat post to all customers with affected bikes. Consumers can determine whether their Bike+ is included in the recall by checking the serial number and visiting the company’s recall page.

