Police set up command post after 35-year-old goes missing in Scarborough

Toronto police have set up a command post for a 35-year-old who went missing early Wednesday morning in Scarborough.

Oksana, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 12 a.m., in the Kingston Road and Brimley Road area.

The person is described as five feet 11 inches with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Oksana was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket, light-washed jeans, and red mule shoes.

Police have set up a Command Post at 6700 Lawrence Avenue East and say they are concerned for their safety.

Police were supposed to provide an update at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, but it was cancelled.