Redesign unveiled for condemned Toronto Community Housing complex

New life is being breathed into a west-end community housing complex that was forced to close three years ago.

More than 400 tenants were forced to leave their homes in Swansea Mews after structural engineers found concrete ceilings in the units were at risk of collapsing in June 2022. Structural supports were initially installed in individual apartments, but inspections and engineering reports determined soon after that there would be no way to restore what previously existed.

Geeta Dixon, now a Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) tenant leader, says the relocation has been hard on many families.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, losing your home it’s traumatic, it’s traumatic,” she tells CityNews.

Residents are now one step closer to going home after TCHC officially submitted its plan to the City of Toronto. The redevelopment will not only replace the 154 existing rent-geared to income units but will add almost 500 new affordable and market value homes. The design also includes 5,000 square metres of outdoor space and comes with commercial units for retail.

After TCHC faced criticism for how it handled displaced residents in the aftermath of the 2022 decision, families are now playing a big role in the rebuild.

“One of the key things are families do tend to change in terms of kids growing up, individuals aging, the senior population growing. So, what we tried to do is engage the community throughout the process and then, getting closer and closer to the time of the return, there is deeper intentional engagement to fully understand their needs,” said Shane Bourne, TCHC Manager of Revitalization and Renewal Communities.

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy. Coun. Gord Perks says federal funding has caused delays, and the financing is still in the works, but he’s optimistic. It’s unclear how many residents will return, but a majority have indicated they would come back.

“These will be more affordable and the rents will cover the