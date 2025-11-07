Blue Jays George Springer wins Silver Slugger Award

One year removed from the worst season of his career, George Springer’s resurgent 2025 has earned him a Silver Slugger Award.

The 36-year-old Toronto Blue Jays outfielder/designated hitter won the American League honour at DH on Friday.

Springer enjoyed a remarkable comeback season, earning a nomination as both an outfielder and designated hitter. He slashed .309/.399/.560 and his .959 OPS ranked second in the AL behind Aaron Judge.

The 12-year veteran posted career lows across his entire slash line at .220/.303/.371 in 2024.

His 2025 season will likely be best remembered for his decisive seventh-inning home run in Game 7 of the ALCS, but Springer also led the Blue Jays with 32 regular-season homers. He’s won two previous Silver Sluggers, the last of which came in 2019 with the Houston Astros.

A career outfielder, Springer started only 51 games in the field this season compared to 80 at DH, or what he preferred to describe as the “offensive player,” noting his contributions on the bases, including 18 steals.

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were both finalists at shortstop and first base, respectively, but were unable to take home the hardware.

Bichette, 27, led MLB in hits (181) before being injured on Sept. 6 with a knee sprain that ended his regular season early. Still, the total stood up as second overall, and he also ranked second with 44 doubles while hitting for a .311 batting average, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.

A free agent for the first time in his major-league career as of 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 6, Bichette is yet to win a Silver Slugger.

Guerrero Jr., even in a down year by his standards, posted a .292/.381/.467 slash line over 156 games while clubbing 23 home runs to go with 84 RBIs. He previously won the Silver Slugger at first base in 2021 and 2024.

The Blue Jays were also a finalist for the third-ever team Silver Slugger award.

Toronto ranked fourth in both total runs scored (798) and wRC+ (112) as a team during the regular season and led the post-season with 105 runs, 23 more than the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, of course, beat the Blue Jays in a seven-game World Series.

Silver Slugger winners were determined by a vote among all 30 MLB managers and an additional three coaches per team.