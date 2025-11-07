New data reveals intimate partner violence problem in Toronto

A grim picture on Intimate Partner Violence in Toronto as police release a decade of data. Shauna Hunt with how the information is being used and why advocates say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

By Shauna Hunt

Posted November 7, 2025 5:23 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 6:38 pm.

A grim picture is emerging of the state of Intimate Partner Violence in Toronto, and for the first time, police are releasing case data dating back more than a decade.

More than 20,000 reports related to family and intimate partner violence were made to Toronto police last year – a rate that’s been steady over the last decade. 

“One of the key things you’ll note is the volume of these incidents,” said Ian Williams, the Director of Information Management with Toronto police, who noted that this type of data will help inform training and awareness campaigns.

“There’s a number of ways that this data is used, and this would show up from a corporate strategy resource allocation perspective, right to local divisions and local neighborhood officers being assigned.”

The new police data also highlights the top five neighbourhoods which had the highest IPV rate per 100,000 residents. Last year, Weston topped the list with 284 incidents reported, followed by Black Creek, Weston-Pelham Park, New Toronto and Beechborough-Greenbrook. All five neighbourhoods are from police divisions in the city’s west-end that are part of the Safe TO program. 

Community agencies are applauding the move by Toronto police, but say it’s one of many steps that need to be taken.

“It drags what’s sort of been lurking in the shadows out into the light and adds data to it, and I think that data is extremely important in getting the government to realize sort of the magnitude of the problem,” said Alexa Barclay with Survivor Safety Matters.

Rachel Morrison with the North York Women’s Shelter believes the numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.

“The majority of people won’t report their incidents. What we are also seeing is that there are more creative and more insidious ways that perpetrators are carrying out their violence against their victims. There is a lot more use of technology to track locations now in terms of digital stalking and harassment. There are lots of ways that we just haven’t seen in years gone by.”

Toronto police say they are taking steps to address the crisis. Every division has now established procedures, and there are domestic violence coordinators who are specifically trained investigators. 

“What we would like to see next is shelters and other gender-based violence agencies being invited to be more involved in the police response,” said Morrison.

The Toronto police data does not include the number of murders connected to Intimate Partner Violence, but across Ontario, at least 35 femicides have been reported since last November, and more than half are connected to IPV or family violence.

If you or someone you know is struggling with violence or trauma, a list of services in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC to call out 'bad behaviour' in new pilot project

The Toronto Transit Commission is going to start calling out bad behaviour on its subway platforms, but the downtown pilot project is already getting mixed reviews. TTC riders at Dundas and Union...

50m ago

B.C. woman warns others after losing $83K to fraudsters

Farro Mackenzie never imagined she’d fall victim to a phishing scam. The B.C. small business owner says it all started with a text from what she thought was her bank, asking her to verify a transaction. Minutes...

9m ago

CFIA says cull over, all ostriches shot dead at B.C. farm by 'professional marksman'

EDGEWOOD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has shot dead all ostriches at a British Columbia farm and is moving to the disposal phase of the operation to fulfil...

2h ago

Liberal government survives second confidence vote amid Conservative caucus turmoil

OTTAWA — The minority Liberal government survived two make-or-break confidence votes this week, capping off an eventful few days on Parliament Hill that featured a budget, a floor-crossing and a resignation...

48m ago

Top Stories

TTC to call out 'bad behaviour' in new pilot project

The Toronto Transit Commission is going to start calling out bad behaviour on its subway platforms, but the downtown pilot project is already getting mixed reviews. TTC riders at Dundas and Union...

50m ago

B.C. woman warns others after losing $83K to fraudsters

Farro Mackenzie never imagined she’d fall victim to a phishing scam. The B.C. small business owner says it all started with a text from what she thought was her bank, asking her to verify a transaction. Minutes...

9m ago

CFIA says cull over, all ostriches shot dead at B.C. farm by 'professional marksman'

EDGEWOOD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has shot dead all ostriches at a British Columbia farm and is moving to the disposal phase of the operation to fulfil...

2h ago

Liberal government survives second confidence vote amid Conservative caucus turmoil

OTTAWA — The minority Liberal government survived two make-or-break confidence votes this week, capping off an eventful few days on Parliament Hill that featured a budget, a floor-crossing and a resignation...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

22h ago

2:19
Umbrellas for Friday rain, weekend snow showers possible?

Cloudy with showers beginning late Friday morning with on and off rain through the day. Temps drop Saturday evening with the chance of rain/snow showers for some areas.

23h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.
More Videos