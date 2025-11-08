2 people charged, gun seized during Brampton traffic stop

Police have released an image of a firearm that was seized during a traffic stop in Brampton on Nov.6, 2025. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2025 10:02 am.

Two Brampton residents were recently arrested and charged with multiple gun and alcohol offences, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP).

Officers say they were patrolling the area around Bramalea City Centre Mall, near Queen Street East on Nov. 6, in response to community complaints about “lawlessness and suspicious activity.”

“Officers began investigating the occupants of a black pickup in the parking lot for Liquor Licence Act offences,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Saturday. “During the investigation, officers located a loaded illegal handgun.”

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Jasdeep Seehra and 18-year-old Guneek Jawanda. Both individuals face charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm and having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquid.

Seehra faces additional charges for failing to comply with a release order and possession of cocaine.

They were both held in custody pending a bail hearing.

