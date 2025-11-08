Man wanted in connection with prowling investigation in Riverside

Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged man after he was spotted allegedly prowling in the backyard of a Riverside home.

Investigators say a man was spotted in the backyard of a home in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area just before 6 a.m. on October 26. He fled before police arrived on the scene.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow reflective rain jacket, black pants, a face mask and carrying a light-coloured hiking-style backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.