Man wanted in connection with prowling investigation in Riverside
Posted November 8, 2025 4:43 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged man after he was spotted allegedly prowling in the backyard of a Riverside home.
Investigators say a man was spotted in the backyard of a home in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area just before 6 a.m. on October 26. He fled before police arrived on the scene.
The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow reflective rain jacket, black pants, a face mask and carrying a light-coloured hiking-style backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.