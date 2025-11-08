Man wanted in connection with prowling investigation in Riverside

Surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in a prowl by night investigation in Riverside. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2025 4:43 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged man after he was spotted allegedly prowling in the backyard of a Riverside home.

Investigators say a man was spotted in the backyard of a home in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area just before 6 a.m. on October 26. He fled before police arrived on the scene.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow reflective rain jacket, black pants, a face mask and carrying a light-coloured hiking-style backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

First dose of wintry weather to hit GTA on Sunday

The first dose of wintry weather is set to arrive in the GTA on Sunday. A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada calls for between 2 to 10 cm of snow starting Sunday morning and continuing...

1h ago

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

4h ago

Police search for man after dead dog found in suitcase in Oshawa

Police in Durham Region are appealing for witnesses after a dead dog was found in a suitcase in Oshawa. Investigators say the disturbing discovery was made around 9:30 p.m. on November 7 by a passerby...

2h ago

Alouettes advance to Grey Cup after beating Tiger-Cats in East Final

HAMILTON – Davis Alexander will carry a perfect record into the Grey Cup. He’ll bring a stingy defence along for the ride, too. The Montreal quarterback improved to 13-0 as a starter, and the Alouettes'...

2h ago

