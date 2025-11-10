Remembrance Day in Toronto: Events and what’s open/closed

Nick Westoll takes a look at the ceremonies and events for this year's Remembrance Day.

By News Staff

Posted November 10, 2025 9:42 am.

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Tuesday by honouring those who served in the military, those who didn’t make it home and those who continue to serve.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Canadians are asked to pause for two minutes of silence.

The temperature will be below normal for the outdoor ceremonies on Tuesday, with a high near 4 C. Click here for the latest weather conditions.

Remembrance Day events in Toronto

Prospect Cemetery

The 97th annual sunrise service begins at 8 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West near Lansdowne Avenue.

City of Toronto ceremonies

Ceremonies will be held at the Memorial Gardens at East York Civic Centre, the Cenotaph at Etobicoke Civic Centre, the York Cemetery Cenotaph in North York, the Scarborough War Memorial, the York Civic Centre Cenotaph and the Cenotaph at Old City Hall. Those attending the services are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.

The Fort York National Historic Site is holding a ceremony at 10:40 a.m. Guided tours will also be held throughout the day for those who want to learn more about Toronto’s military history.

Queen’s Park

A ceremony will be held in front of the Ontario Legislative Building starting at 10:45 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion

Several branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto, across Canada and around the world. Click here to locate one in your community.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is marking the solemn day with a 10:55 a.m. ceremony at the Waterside Theatre. The theatre opens at 9:45 a.m. and closes at 10:45 a.m., or once capacity is reached.

The Zoo says veterans in uniform (or with medals, crests or other military affiliation insignia) and serving members in uniform of the Armed Forces, police, fire and Paramedics Services will receive complimentary Zoo admission and parking. Members of the public who attend can get 50 per cent off the price of admission.

What’s open and closed on Remembrance Day

The TTC will run on a regular schedule. Buses, streetcars and subways will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. as a remembrance tribute.

GO Transit will operate on a regular schedule on Monday.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will operate at regular hours.

Shopping malls like the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Dufferin Mall, Pacific Mall, Square One, Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall, and Sherway Gardens will all be open at normal hours.

Below is what’s closed in Toronto on Tuesday

  • LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed in the morning and open at noon
  • Canada Post won’t be delivering or collecting mail
  • All major banks will be closed for in-person services but ATMs will be open
  • Federal government services and offices will be closed
Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

31m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

6m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

