Remembrance Day in Toronto: Events and what’s open/closed

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Tuesday by honouring those who served in the military, those who didn’t make it home and those who continue to serve.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Canadians are asked to pause for two minutes of silence.

The temperature will be below normal for the outdoor ceremonies on Tuesday, with a high near 4 C. Click here for the latest weather conditions.

Remembrance Day events in Toronto

Prospect Cemetery

The 97th annual sunrise service begins at 8 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery on St. Clair Avenue West near Lansdowne Avenue.

City of Toronto ceremonies

Ceremonies will be held at the Memorial Gardens at East York Civic Centre, the Cenotaph at Etobicoke Civic Centre, the York Cemetery Cenotaph in North York, the Scarborough War Memorial, the York Civic Centre Cenotaph and the Cenotaph at Old City Hall. Those attending the services are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.

The Fort York National Historic Site is holding a ceremony at 10:40 a.m. Guided tours will also be held throughout the day for those who want to learn more about Toronto’s military history.

Queen’s Park

A ceremony will be held in front of the Ontario Legislative Building starting at 10:45 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion

Several branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto, across Canada and around the world. Click here to locate one in your community.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is marking the solemn day with a 10:55 a.m. ceremony at the Waterside Theatre. The theatre opens at 9:45 a.m. and closes at 10:45 a.m., or once capacity is reached.

The Zoo says veterans in uniform (or with medals, crests or other military affiliation insignia) and serving members in uniform of the Armed Forces, police, fire and Paramedics Services will receive complimentary Zoo admission and parking. Members of the public who attend can get 50 per cent off the price of admission.

What’s open and closed on Remembrance Day

The TTC will run on a regular schedule. Buses, streetcars and subways will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. as a remembrance tribute.

GO Transit will operate on a regular schedule on Monday.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will operate at regular hours.

Shopping malls like the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Dufferin Mall, Pacific Mall, Square One, Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall, and Sherway Gardens will all be open at normal hours.

Below is what’s closed in Toronto on Tuesday