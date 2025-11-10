Toronto man arrested for assaulting parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer in the downtown core.

Police say the incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

Investigators say a parking enforcement officer was attempting to issue a violation notice to the suspect. Then, the suspect became upset and allegedly assaulted the officer.

The suspect was arrested by police shortly thereafter.

Drew Britton, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29 at the Ontario Court of Justice, on Armoury Street.