About 7 in 10 Canadians plan to mark Remembrance Day: poll

People place poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 5:16 am.

OTTAWA — A new survey suggests fewer Canadians were planning to observe Remembrance Day this year compared with 2024.

The Leger poll says 69 per cent of respondents intended to mark the day this year in at least one way, including wearing a poppy or observing a moment of silence, down seven points from a year ago.

Twenty-three per cent of respondents said they didn’t plan to observe the day, while eight per cent said they didn’t know if they would.

Liberal party supporters were most likely to say they would observe Remembrance Day, at 77 per cent, while supporters of the Bloc Québécois were least likely, at 33 per cent.

More than three-quarters of respondents, 76 per cent, were in favour of making the day a national statutory holiday, while 15 per cent were against the idea and eight per cent said they didn’t know.

The survey of 1,565 Canadians was conducted online between Friday and Sunday.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory warns of hazardous morning rush hour driving in Toronto

Toronto commuters are being advised to prepare for challenging driving conditions on Tuesday morning, as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory. The weather alert warns that...

10m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: Ceremonies, road closures, what's open and closed

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Tuesday by honouring those who served in the military, those who didn't make it home and those who continue to serve. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...

14m ago

Ontario, feds agree to 1-year child-care extension; average fee to stay $19/day

TORONTO — Ontario has secured a one-year extension with the federal government for the national $10-a-day child-care program, giving parents reassurance their fees won't rise for at least 12 more months,...

3h ago

As Remembrance Day marks 80 years since WWII, fewer surviving veterans remain

OTTAWA — Eighty years after the end of the deadliest conflict in history, the number of living Second World War veterans has dwindled to a few thousand. Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that...

3h ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory warns of hazardous morning rush hour driving in Toronto

Toronto commuters are being advised to prepare for challenging driving conditions on Tuesday morning, as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory. The weather alert warns that...

10m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: Ceremonies, road closures, what's open and closed

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Tuesday by honouring those who served in the military, those who didn't make it home and those who continue to serve. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...

14m ago

Ontario, feds agree to 1-year child-care extension; average fee to stay $19/day

TORONTO — Ontario has secured a one-year extension with the federal government for the national $10-a-day child-care program, giving parents reassurance their fees won't rise for at least 12 more months,...

3h ago

As Remembrance Day marks 80 years since WWII, fewer surviving veterans remain

OTTAWA — Eighty years after the end of the deadliest conflict in history, the number of living Second World War veterans has dwindled to a few thousand. Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Chilly weather for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day morning ceremonies will see chilly weather across the GTA, along with morning flurries mostly north of the 401.

13h ago

2:33
York region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

14h ago

2:38
Canada loses its measles elimination status

Canada has had its measles elimination status revoked after more than 25 years. Erica Natividad with what this means and what it will take to get it back.

13h ago

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

17h ago

2:02
'We’re still waiting!' Thousands of passengers impacted by Air Canada strike still waiting for payment

Despite promises passengers impacted by the August Air Canada strike would be reimbursed, many are still waiting. Air Canada responds by issuing new deadline to resolve all open claims. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos