Hudson’s Bay’s historic art collection up for auction

A painting by former U.K. Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, titled “Marrakech,” is among those available during the upcoming auction of Hudson's Bay items. CITYNEWS

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted November 12, 2025 5:57 pm.

On the walls of the Heffel Fine Art Auction House in Toronto, 27 paintings from the Hudson’s Bay Company’s art collection hang on display ahead of a scheduled auction.

The historic paintings are part of the former company’s more than 4,000 items, including paintings and retail artifacts, which will be sold.

“There is provenance in the history that art plays a role in value, and all of these paintings have tremendous provenance, and the Hudson’s Bay is that provenance,” said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House.

Before the department store chain’s closure, many of the 27 main paintings were housed in the company’s Toronto headquarters. Among the favourites up for auction is a painting by former U.K. Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, titled “Marrakech”, with an estimated auction price tag between $400,000 and $600,000.

“Lights of a City Street,” by Canadian artist Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, is also expected to generate significant interest, with that painting estimated to be in the range of $100,000 to $150,000.

“It depicts an early scene from 1894 from Yonge Street and King Street, and it’s fabulous; the artist himself is depicted in the works,” said Heffel.

Along with the historic art pieces up for sale, the Hudson Bay’s most iconic clothing and housing items, such as an assortment of coats and blankets, will also be sold at auction. The money generated from the auctioned pieces will ultimately go towards HBC’s creditors, who owe nearly $1 billion.

While the first online auction officially opens on Thursday, November 12, there will be several more over the next few weeks and months. The largest live auction will be held on November 19 at the Heffel Auction Ballroom, with staff working the telephones and website, and it will also include in-person bidding.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

45m ago

Boy, 14, stabbed in Forest Hill park

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Forest Hill. Investigators say they were called to a park in the Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton Avenue West area just...

38m ago

5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged, and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie...

16m ago

Toronto police officer charged after allegedly causing 2 crashes while chasing stolen vehicle

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer has been charged after allegedly driving recklessly during a police pursuit, resulting in two separate crashes - one with another police vehicle. In a release,...

1h ago

Top Stories

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

45m ago

Boy, 14, stabbed in Forest Hill park

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Forest Hill. Investigators say they were called to a park in the Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton Avenue West area just...

38m ago

5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged, and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie...

16m ago

Toronto police officer charged after allegedly causing 2 crashes while chasing stolen vehicle

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer has been charged after allegedly driving recklessly during a police pursuit, resulting in two separate crashes - one with another police vehicle. In a release,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

3h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

6h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

23h ago

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.
More Videos