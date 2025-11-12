Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump ‘knew about the girls’ and spent time with victim

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2025 10:47 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 11:44 am.

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that Trump “knew about the girls,” according to communications released Wednesday.

The emails, made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, add to the questions about Trump’s friendship with Epstein and about any knowledge he may have had in what prosecutors call a yearslong effort by Epstein to exploit underage girls.

The Republican president has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s alleged crimes and has said he ended their relationship years ago.

In one 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, an Epstein girlfriend now imprisoned for conspiring to engage in sex trafficking, Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

He added that Trump had “spent hours at my house” with a person whose name is blacked out of the emails but who House Democrats identified as a “victim.” Epstein wrote that Trump “has never once been mentioned.”

Related:

In a separate email to journalist Michael Wolff, who has written extensively about Trump, Epstein wrote of Trump, “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

White House responds

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused the Democrats of having “selectively leaked emails” to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

She said in a statement that the unnamed person referenced in the emails is Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Britain’s then-Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager and who died by suicide in April.

Andrew, who was recently stripped of his titles and evicted from his royal residence by King Charles III after weeks of pressure to act over his relationship with Epstein, has rejected Giuffre’s allegations and said he didn’t recall meeting her.

Leavitt said in a statement that Giuffre had “repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” the statement said. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Giuffre came forward publicly after an initial investigation ended in an 18-month Florida jail term for Epstein, who made a secret deal to avoid federal prosecution by pleading guilty instead to relatively minor state-level charges of soliciting prostitution. He was released in 2009.

In subsequent lawsuits, Giuffre said she was a teenage spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club, when she was approached in 2000 by Maxwell.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges.

Lawyers for Maxwell, a British socialite, have argued that she never should have been tried or convicted for her role in luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. She is serving a 20-year prison term, though she was moved from a low-security federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas after she was interviewed in July by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

7m ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

55m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

2h ago

$6.5 million drug haul: OPP shatters record with Windsor fentanyl seizure

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've made the largest fentanyl seizure in the organization's history, dismantling a drug trafficking network tied to organized crime and pulling millions of dollars'...

2h ago

Top Stories

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

7m ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

55m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

2h ago

$6.5 million drug haul: OPP shatters record with Windsor fentanyl seizure

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've made the largest fentanyl seizure in the organization's history, dismantling a drug trafficking network tied to organized crime and pulling millions of dollars'...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

18h ago

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

23h ago

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

More Videos