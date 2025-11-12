Toronto man dies after high‑speed crash with tractor in North York

Toronto police say a man has died following a collision in North York last week involving a passenger vehicle and a backhoe tractor.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 7, in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. Investigators say a 40-year-old man was driving a white Mitsubishi RVR northbound on Weston Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck the rear of a tractor being operated by a 46-year-old man.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed on Tuesday that he has since died. The tractor operator was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This marks the city’s 38th fatal collision of 2025.

Traffic Services officers continue to investigate and are appealing to local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage from the area at the time of the crash to come forward.