Premiers lay out priorities for meeting with Carney next week

Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the premiers during 2025 summer meetings at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2025 11:56 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 12:19 pm.

Canada’s premiers say infrastructure investments and the state of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations are high on their agenda for an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Carney will host a virtual meeting with the nation’s provincial and territorial leaders on Monday and the premiers laid out their priorities in a letter to the prime minister this morning.

They are also looking to talk about trade relations with China and India.

The virtual meeting scheduled for next week will be the latest in a series of meetings between the premiers and Carney since he became prime minister earlier this year.

In their letter, the premiers say Canada’s relationship with the United States has changed significantly since their last meeting in July and it’s important to keep the provinces in the loop on the state of affairs.

Premiers say in the letter they appreciate Carney’s commitment to regular meetings and Canada’s economy is best served when there is collaboration between Ottawa and the provinces and territories.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

6m ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

54m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

2h ago

Top Stories

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

6m ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

54m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

18h ago

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

23h ago

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

More Videos