Economists expect annual inflation rate fell in October, driven by lower gas prices

A person pumps fuel in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2025 1:20 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 2:40 pm.

TORONTO — Economists expect October’s annual inflation reading will show an easing from September as lower gasoline prices helped offset increases elsewhere.

Statistics Canada is set to report inflation figures for last month on Monday, a change from its usual Tuesday release.

A Reuters poll of economists ahead of the release predicts annual inflation fell to 2.1 per cent in October, according to LSEG Data & Analytics. Annual inflation was 2.4 per cent in September.

RBC said the decline is expected in part because gasoline prices were down five per cent in October, while food price inflation should remain around 3.8 per cent.

Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at RBC, said the inflation data is still being tamped down by the removal of the carbon tax earlier this year, while consumer spending is putting upward pressure on inflation.

He said the trade dispute is likely having an effect — despite Canada lifting most counter-tariffs, U.S. levies on other countries could be causing the prices of imports to rise.

“Canadian imports are not being directly taxed when they cross the border, but you can still have some spillover from broader U.S. tariff policy.”

Consumer spending is likely putting on more pressure though, said Janzen.

“The bigger factor that we’ve been watching, and I think that the Bank of Canada is paying attention to as well, is just the consumer demand in Canada has been quite resilient.”

Usually, when unemployment is as high as it is now at around seven per cent, it would ease pressure on inflation as spending slows.

But that isn’t happening.

“It’s that consumer demand relative to available supply that really is ultimately the driver of consumer prices,” he said.

The disconnect can be explained in part by the rise in unemployment being driven more by those entering the market, such as recent graduates, rather than layoffs at more senior levels, said Janzen.

While household spending is keeping some upward pressure, Desjardins said the removal of counter-tariffs should continue to filter through to lower consumer prices in the coming months.

Service inflation remains sticky, but goods inflation outside of food and energy are already trending lower, Desjardins economists noted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

2h ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

2h ago

Motion to clear encampments near schools, playgrounds and daycares, 'watered down' says disappointed Coun. Bradford

A motion put forward by Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford to quickly clear encampments near schools, parks and daycares passed a vote at city council late Thursday night. That doesn't mean...

1h ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Crossing guard killed in collision involving dump truck in Hamilton

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions.

3h ago

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.
2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.
0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

More Videos