Toronto police have charged a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York in September.

On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue area.

Investigators say the suspect was a passenger in a moving vehicle when he allegedly assaulted a victim who was walking on the sidewalk. During the attack, police report the suspect directed racial slurs at the victim, who was identifiable as a person of Jewish faith at the time of the assault.

On Wednesday, Junhee Jeong, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2026.

The incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.