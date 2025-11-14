Two firefighters hospitalized after Richmond Hill townhouse fire

A working fire at a townhouse under renovation on Rideau Drive sent two Richmond Hill firefighters to the hospital Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene, where heavy smoke and flames prompted aerial and defensive operations. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze from outside the structure.

York Region Paramedics transported two RHFES members to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries have not been detailed, and officials have not yet provided an update on their condition.

The townhouse was under renovation at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.