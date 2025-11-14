Two firefighters hospitalized after Richmond Hill townhouse fire

A close up shots of fire fighting equipment. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2025 10:35 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 10:39 am.

A working fire at a townhouse under renovation on Rideau Drive sent two Richmond Hill firefighters to the hospital Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene, where heavy smoke and flames prompted aerial and defensive operations. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze from outside the structure.

York Region Paramedics transported two RHFES members to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries have not been detailed, and officials have not yet provided an update on their condition.

The townhouse was under renovation at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

15m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

10m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

4m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto. Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge...

15m ago

2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced two arrests and issued a province-wide warrant for a third suspect in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton. On...

10m ago

Poll shows more young women want to leave U.S. — their top destination is Canada

A record number of younger American women now say they want to leave the United States — and their most common destination of choice is Canada. Those findings come from a new Gallup poll that says 40...

4m ago

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

22h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

22h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

23h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos