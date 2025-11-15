A 2-year-old boy is dead after reportedly falling from a New Jersey high-rise

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was reported to have fallen from a 20th-story window.

Newark police were called to a high-rise apartment building at 7 a.m. Saturday on the report of a child falling from the window.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, along a public park near Newark Liberty International Airport, the Essex County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

An investigation was announced by County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

No further information was immediately made available.

