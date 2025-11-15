Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley arrested on felony assault charge in Texas

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley dribbles during the first half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2025 5:59 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2025 6:24 pm.

ROSHARON, Texas (AP) — Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley was arrested and charged with felony assault in what police in Texas called a “family violence” incident.

Beverley, 37, was arrested early Friday at a home in Rosharon, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. Bail was set at $40,000.

Via social media, Beverley asked that people “don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

He also reposted an unsigned statement saying he had unexpectedly found his sister, a minor, alone with an 18-year-old man.

“He was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court,” the statement said.

Beverley last played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. He previously was with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers and several other teams over his 12-year career.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables. Authorities say they were called...

2h ago

Pilot dead in eastern Ontario after plane crash, police say

SOUTH GLENGARRY — Provincial police say a pilot is dead after an accident involving two small airplanes in eastern Ontario. OPP say officers were called to a report that two airplanes had possibly collided...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after road rage incident leads to hit-and-run

A Brampton man is facing several charges in what police say was a hate-motivated incident that escalated into a hit-and-run. Police in Peel Region said the incident began as a road rage confrontation...

6h ago

TTC seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters in effect

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices that the ban on those devices during the winter months starts Saturday. The seasonal ban means...

5h ago

Top Stories

Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables. Authorities say they were called...

2h ago

Pilot dead in eastern Ontario after plane crash, police say

SOUTH GLENGARRY — Provincial police say a pilot is dead after an accident involving two small airplanes in eastern Ontario. OPP say officers were called to a report that two airplanes had possibly collided...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after road rage incident leads to hit-and-run

A Brampton man is facing several charges in what police say was a hate-motivated incident that escalated into a hit-and-run. Police in Peel Region said the incident began as a road rage confrontation...

6h ago

TTC seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters in effect

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices that the ban on those devices during the winter months starts Saturday. The seasonal ban means...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Federal government investing $5.45M to help grow women's soccer in Canada

The federal government announced on Saturday that the Northern Super League would receive 5.45 million dollars in funding, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

1h ago

0:20
Video shows a smash-and-grab robbery at GTA jewellery store

Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects who they say smashed display cases at a jewellery store in the Greater Toronto Area and walked out with multiple valuables.

2h ago

2:45
Windy weekend kicks off with rain showers

The GTA is gearing up for a very windy weekend that will kickoff with rain showers. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:17
Would you buy a year's worth of beer up front?

Would you buy a year's worth of pints from your local pub, all up front? That's the new offering from one bar in the Financial District. Brandon Choghri has the details on the membership that'll get you 365 beers a year.

2:32
Most mispronounced words in Canada

From croissant to dachshund, a new study has revealed the most mispronounced words in Canada. As Michelle Mackey reports, the top mispronunciation in Quebec may surprise you.
More Videos