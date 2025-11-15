ROSHARON, Texas (AP) — Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley was arrested and charged with felony assault in what police in Texas called a “family violence” incident.

Beverley, 37, was arrested early Friday at a home in Rosharon, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said. Bail was set at $40,000.

Via social media, Beverley asked that people “don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

He also reposted an unsigned statement saying he had unexpectedly found his sister, a minor, alone with an 18-year-old man.

“He was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court,” the statement said.

Beverley last played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. He previously was with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers and several other teams over his 12-year career.

The Associated Press