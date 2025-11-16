112th Grey Cup coverage: Riders led off early rouge

By News Staff

Posted November 16, 2025 5:25 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2025 6:58 pm.

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to battle it out on the gridiron for the 112th Grey Cup.

The game will go down in history regardless of the outcome, as it is the last game before new rules and field changes come to the CFL.

It’s the first time the teams have met in the Grey Cup since 2010 in Edmonton, where the Alouettes won their second straight title against the Roughriders.

In the two meetings this season, the Riders won the first game in Week 9 in Montreal, 34-6. In Week 15, the Alouettes won the second meeting 48-31 in Saskatchewan.

CityNews will have coverage of the game.

Game coverage

Pregame, every cheer and drum team from across the league did a joint performance, which marked the first time it had been done. Following this, Our Lady Peace took to the stage to set the tone for the game to come.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Alouettes then choose to receive the opening kickoff.

On the fourth play of the game, Montreal’s quarterback Davis Alexander looked deep downfield for Tyson Philpot, but his pass was intercepted by Roughriders’ Marcus Sayles.

On the Riders’ fourth play of their opening drive, following the interception, Trevor Harris nearly threw an interception, but Alouettes’ Kabion Ento couldn’t hang on to the ball, and the pass fell incomplete. On the next play, the Riders opened the scoring on a 69-yard punt rouge.

