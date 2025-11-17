Granddaughter of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ author upset with use of its title in immigration crackdown

U.S. Border Patrol Commander at large Gregory Bovino, right, looks on as a detainee sits by a car, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2025 3:55 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 5:49 pm.

The Trump administration is calling its new immigration sweep in North Carolina’s largest city “Operation Charlotte’s Web.”

But the granddaughter of E.B. White, the author of the classic 1952 children’s tale “Charlotte’s Web,” said the wave of immigration arrests goes against what her grandfather and his beloved book stood for.

“He believed in the rule of law and due process,” Martha White said in a statement. “He certainly didn’t believe in masked men, in unmarked cars, raiding people’s homes and workplaces without IDs or summons.”

White, whose grandfather died in 1985, works as his literary executor. She pointed out that in “Charlotte’s Web,” the spider who is the main character devoted her life on the farm to securing the freedom of a pig named Wilbur.

The Trump administration and Republican leaders have seized on a number of catchy phrases while carrying out mass deportation efforts — naming their holding facilities Alligator Alcatraz in Florida, Speedway Slammer in Indiana and Cornhusker Clink in Nebraska.

Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol official now on the ground in Charlotte, was the face of the “Operation At Large” in Los Angeles and “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, two enforcement surges earlier this year. As the Charlotte operation got underway, Bovino quoted from “Charlotte’s Web” in a social media post: “We take to the breeze, we go as we please.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Green Party's May to back Carney's budget after PM's climate commitment

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May offered the Liberals a critical yes vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget Monday afternoon — just a few hours before Members of Parliament decide whether...

updated

2h ago

Actor Richard Gere receives standing ovation from Canadian MPs during Parliament visit

Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday. The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary...

51m ago

Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal...

3m ago

Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set. The two-alarm blaze broke out at...

2h ago

Top Stories

Green Party's May to back Carney's budget after PM's climate commitment

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May offered the Liberals a critical yes vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget Monday afternoon — just a few hours before Members of Parliament decide whether...

updated

2h ago

Actor Richard Gere receives standing ovation from Canadian MPs during Parliament visit

Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday. The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary...

51m ago

Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal...

3m ago

Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set. The two-alarm blaze broke out at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
“Efficient justice or a violation of rights?” The use of ‘Certified’ evidence causing debate in some Ontario regions

Some members of Ontario’s Legal community are speaking out about what they call a concerning trend happening in some municipal traffic courts. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:31
Do the federal Liberals have enough support to pass their budget?

As MPs gather to vote on the federal budget, Glen McGregor breaks down which parties may help or vote against Carney's Liberals.

6h ago

1:41
Suspects posing as grieving family members arrested for hundreds of cemetery thefts

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

5h ago

1:02
Toronto raises Palestinian flag for the first time in city hall

The city of Toronto raise the Palestinian flag in city hall today for the first time in honour of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence.

7h ago

0:30
Two firefighters hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

Two firefighters were sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that slid off an icy road while the first responders were attending to a separate incident.

7h ago

More Videos