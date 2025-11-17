Halton police arrest 2 suspects wanted for hundreds of thefts in multiple GTA cemeteries

Halton police says they arrested two individuals and laid dozens of charges in connection with multiple thefts of mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say the suspects stole jewelry and other valuables from cremation niches in Oakville, Burlington, Toronto and the Niagara region.

Officers say the suspects allegedly stole items during the daytime hours. The suspects would allegedly trick property managers by posing as grieving family members touring the premises. Then, they would allegedly use tools to unlock and open niches without causing visible damage, making detection difficult.

“To violate spaces meant for remembrance and peace is both callous and reprehensible,” said Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie.

Eight cemeteries and mausoleums targeted

According to police, the suspects allegedly stole necklaces and other jewelry that contained human remains. After the thefts, the human remains were allegedly discarded by the suspects.

“The stolen jewelry was then sold at pawnshops or through private sales,” police said in a news release.

Investigators say they arrested the two suspects at a motel in Niagara Falls. Officers say they found thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other stolen property.

Police arrested John Ruch, 45, of no fixed address and charged him with 28 offences including indignity to a dead body, theft under $5,000 and posession of a property obtained by crime.

The second suspect is identified as Jordan Noble, 31, of no fixed address. She is charged with 25 offences including indignity to a dead body, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both Ruch and Noble were held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police say recovered items will be returned to affected families throughout the GTA.

In a media statement released on Monday, the Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Providers says the thefts are “deeply disturbing and disrespectful.”