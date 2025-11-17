Halton police arrest 2 suspects wanted for hundreds of thefts in multiple GTA cemeteries

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 17, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 11:52 am.

Halton police says they arrested two individuals and laid dozens of charges in connection with multiple thefts of mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say the suspects stole jewelry and other valuables from cremation niches in Oakville, Burlington, Toronto and the Niagara region.

Officers say the suspects allegedly stole items during the daytime hours. The suspects would allegedly trick property managers by posing as grieving family members touring the premises. Then, they would allegedly use tools to unlock and open niches without causing visible damage, making detection difficult.

“To violate spaces meant for remembrance and peace is both callous and reprehensible,” said Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie.

Eight cemeteries and mausoleums targeted

According to police, the suspects allegedly stole necklaces and other jewelry that contained human remains. After the thefts, the human remains were allegedly discarded by the suspects.

“The stolen jewelry was then sold at pawnshops or through private sales,” police said in a news release.

Investigators say they arrested the two suspects at a motel in Niagara Falls. Officers say they found thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other stolen property.

Police arrested John Ruch, 45, of no fixed address and charged him with 28 offences including indignity to a dead body, theft under $5,000 and posession of a property obtained by crime.

The second suspect is identified as Jordan Noble, 31, of no fixed address. She is charged with 25 offences including indignity to a dead body, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both Ruch and Noble were held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police say recovered items will be returned to affected families throughout the GTA.

In a media statement released on Monday, the Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Providers says the thefts are “deeply disturbing and disrespectful.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Unfair playing field? Legal community raising concerns about handling of certain traffic violations

If you try to fight a speeding violation in some jurisdictions in Ontario the ticket you receive may be all the evidence the prosecution needs to prove your guilt. Some members of Ontario’s legal...

Speakers Corner

23m ago

Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The Palestinian flag is flying over Toronto's city hall this morning after similar moves by other Canadian cities. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned...

55m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

Members of Parliament will decide later today whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

56m ago

The Chicks and Rascal Flatts to headline 2026 Boots and Hearts music festival

TORONTO — Two legendary trios of modern country music are headed to next year's Boots and Hearts. Nashville's Rascal Flatts and Dallas-founded The Chicks have been announced as headliners for the 2026...

32m ago

Top Stories

Unfair playing field? Legal community raising concerns about handling of certain traffic violations

If you try to fight a speeding violation in some jurisdictions in Ontario the ticket you receive may be all the evidence the prosecution needs to prove your guilt. Some members of Ontario’s legal...

Speakers Corner

23m ago

Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The Palestinian flag is flying over Toronto's city hall this morning after similar moves by other Canadian cities. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned...

55m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

Members of Parliament will decide later today whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

56m ago

The Chicks and Rascal Flatts to headline 2026 Boots and Hearts music festival

TORONTO — Two legendary trios of modern country music are headed to next year's Boots and Hearts. Nashville's Rascal Flatts and Dallas-founded The Chicks have been announced as headliners for the 2026...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

1:41
Suspects posing as grieving family members arrested for hundreds of cemetery thefts

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

2m ago

1:59
Lake effect snow forming near the GTA

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for some regions north of Toronto. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:31
Cold weather sparks early scramble for winter tires at local auto shops

With colder weather settling in, auto shops are filling up as drivers move to install winter tires. Experts says switching early can prevent unsafe driving conditions. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

2:49
Gaza works to rebuild after 2+ years of conflict

Palestinians NGO's have partnered with the United Nations to launch the "We Will Rebuild" campaign. Karling Donoghue details their efforts, and ongoing construction along the border between Israel and Lebanon that has sparked tension.

20h ago

2:23
Senior dies after house fire in Annex neighbourhood

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-alarm house fire in the Annex. Alessandra Carneiro has the details and community reaction.

22h ago

More Videos