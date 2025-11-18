Bitcoin drops below $90,000 for the first time since April then rebounds

Posted November 18, 2025 10:18 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 12:29 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin briefly fell below $90,000 overnight as investors sell once high-flying assets like cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence stocks.

Bitcoin fell to around $89,500 early Tuesday, its first drop below $90,000 since April, before recovering to around $93,600 by late morning. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency had jumped near $125,000 in early October, driven in part by enthusiasm about a pro-crypto administration in Washington.

Companies tied to crypto have been caught in the downturn. Shares of Robinhood Markets, which have tripled this year on the strength of crypto trading, are down 21% so far in November. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global has fallen 23%.

The drop in crypto is part of a broader sell-off in global markets this month. The S&P 500 is down nearly 3%, as is Germany’s DAX, while the Nikkei in Japan is off 7%. Nvidia, the poster child for the frenzy around AI, has dropped 9%.

