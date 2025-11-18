Bo Bichette declines qualifying offer from Blue Jays

Bichette, 27, is a free agent for the first time as a major leaguer. He's coming off a productive season at the plate, hitting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 44 doubles across 139 regular-season games. Photo: Blue Jays/X.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 18, 2025 6:46 pm.

MLB players had until Tuesday to decide whether to accept qualifying offers for the 2026 season or test free agency.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette was among the nine players who declined their qualifying offer, which means he will be free to test the open market.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber also said no along with San Diego right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King, New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen, Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suárez and Houston left-hander Framber Valdez.

Among the players to accept their qualifying offers for the 2026 season were Brandon Woodruff (Brewers), Trent Grisham (New York Yankees), Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers), and Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs) for a one-year, $22.025-million contract.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major-league contract with another club before next July’s amateur draft, his former club receives draft-pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury-tax status of the team losing the player.

Players can be given a qualifying offer only once, so Imanaga, Woodruff, Grisham and Torres can become free agents after next season without draft-pick compensation being attached to them.

Bichette, 27, enjoyed an excellent 2025, hitting .311 with 18 homers, 94 RBIs and a .357 OBP before he sprained his left knee on Sept. 6 in a game against the New York Yankees after sliding into the catcher’s shin guards at home plate.

He returned in time for the World Series, hitting .348 and launching a three-run home run early in Game 7 that for a while seemed destined for franchise lore.

Afterward, he re-iterated his desire to stay in Toronto.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I’ve obviously grown up here in so many different ways,” he said prior to Game 6 of the World Series.

Bichette has spent his entire seven-year career to date with the Blue Jays after debuting in 2019. He rose the ranks in the minor leagues after being selected in the second round, 66th overall, in the 2016 draft.

Tucker is another player being linked to the Blue Jays with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting that they are the favourites to land the outfielder.

— With files from the Associated Press.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under cloudy skies The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

4m ago

Canada's health care system not ready for new therapies to treat early Alzheimer's

New Alzheimer’s research is warning that Canada's health care system is not ready for the growing number of people living with the disease and the advancements in treatment. "Alzheimer’s is a disease...

1h ago

Congress acts swiftly to force release of Epstein files, and Trump agrees to sign bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both the House and Senate acted decisively Tuesday to pass a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable...

breaking

1h ago

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian, but couldn't give a timeline for when...

3h ago

Top Stories

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under cloudy skies The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

4m ago

Canada's health care system not ready for new therapies to treat early Alzheimer's

New Alzheimer’s research is warning that Canada's health care system is not ready for the growing number of people living with the disease and the advancements in treatment. "Alzheimer’s is a disease...

1h ago

Congress acts swiftly to force release of Epstein files, and Trump agrees to sign bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both the House and Senate acted decisively Tuesday to pass a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable...

breaking

1h ago

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian, but couldn't give a timeline for when...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

4h ago

1:00
These were the most stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024

A new report by Équité Association shows the top ten stolen vehicles in Ontario for 2024.

6h ago

1:28
Release of Epstein files to be voted on by U.S. House

U.S. House of representatives are set to vote on the release of the Epstein files after months of red-tape and opposition from President Trump.

8h ago

1:01
Ontario aims to make impaired drivers pay financial support for children of victims

The Ontario government says it’s looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian.

5h ago

1:02
Below seasonal temperatures expected to continue this week

Below seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through the week with clear skies. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos