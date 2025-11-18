Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

FILE - Lava lamps are seen through a lobby window at the headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 10:05 am.

A widely used Internet infrastructure company said that it has resolved an issue that led to outages impacting users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends,” to the New Jersey Transit system early Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m. ET, Cloudflare said it was “continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.”

Others platforms that experienced outages Tuesday included the social media site X, Shopify, Dropbox, Coinbase, and the Moody’s credit ratings service. Moody’s website displayed an Error Code 500 and instructed individuals to visit Cloudflare’s website for more information.

New Jersey Transit said parts of its digital services including njtransit.com, may be temporarily unavailable or slow to load.

Cloudflare, based in The San Francisco, provides internet infrastructure that protects websites from online threats and helps them run more smoothly.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

Amazon experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October. The company resolved the issue, but the outage took down a broad range of online services, including social media, gaming, food delivery, streaming and financial platforms.

