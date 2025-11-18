The Big Story

Trump backs vote to release Epstein files but will they actually go public?

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File) New York State Sex Offender Registry

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 18, 2025 7:38 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 7:48 am.

As the U.S. House aims to vote on a bill this week to force President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to make the Jeffrey Epstein files public, the president is now calling for Republicans to vote in favor of the files’ release.

It’s a noticeable change of heart that comes after Trump was named in newly released emails obtained by Congress that are reigniting scrutiny of what he knew about Epstein’s conduct.

The dilemma continues to divide both his strongest supporters and his Republican party, and has even led to a falling-out with one of his longtime MAGA allies, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University, to discuss why the president’s reversal, in the face of all-but-certain defeat on Capitol Hill, is still unlikely to lead to the release of the Epstein files.

