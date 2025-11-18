Richmond Hill math tutor accused of sexually assaulting minor

A 63-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged in connection with a sexual assault of a minor.

According to police, the victim under 16 years of age came forward to police to report their math tutor had allegedly touched them sexually.

Officers explain that the math tutor allegedly touched the minor on multiple occasions between September 2022 and October 2025.

Police arrested Kevin Ng, 63, of the Richmond Hill and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police wrote in a statement released on Tuesday.