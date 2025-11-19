Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

Ontario's legislature passed Bill 33 in Queen's Park today despite opposition from students and advocates.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 19, 2025 11:47 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 12:36 pm.

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education Minister Paul Calandra the power to override school board decisions, remove trustees, and establish policies and guidelines.

It also brings back school resource officer programs (SRO) in locations where the service is offered.

‘There’s something nasty taking place’: Opponents voice concerns over fast-tracked bill

The Ford government fast-tracked the bill, meaning it skipped public debates and hearings.

That prompted backlash from educators, teachers, unions and parents, who voiced their disapproval at Queen’s Park leading up to the final vote.

“Bill 33 is a distraction from the conditions that exist in our schools today,” said Colin Matthew, VP, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. “Classes are larger than they were when Doug Ford came into power. We know that violence continues to escalate in our schools.”

David Mastin, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said the government’s attempts to quickly pass the bill were suspicious.

“The fact that this government has rammed this through so quickly without the committee consultations that normally are required, should tell everybody that there is something wrong. There’s something nasty taking place.”

Related:

Joe Tigani, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions, acknowledged that the current system isn’t perfect, but said it’s better than being strong-armed by the government.

“Trustees aren’t perfect, but they can be questioned, challenged, and voted out. That’s what democracy looks like.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has been one of the bill’s most vocal opponents.

“The Minister of Education is telling you that he’s going to fix the problems in education. But the problem in education is this government and this minister,” Stiles said on Tuesday.

The bill comes after some high-profile school board scandals involving questionable spending on things like expenses, trips and meals, with the government saying the incidents are evidence of misuse of taxpayer money.

The province has already taken over several school boards, citing financial mismanagement.

Despite that, Calandra wouldn’t say what his exact plans were once the bill passes.

“I don’t have anything absolutely imminent,” he said Tuesday. “But as I’ve said there are a number of boards that I’ve been looking at and this board would allow me, even in those situations where a board is in a finically good spot, but where governance has fallen apart, it would allow me to step in to put it back on track for parents, students and teachers and I won’t hesitate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the...

45m ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

8m ago

Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year. Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the...

43m ago

Top Stories

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the...

45m ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

8m ago

Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year. Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ford government looks at more punishment for impaired drivers

Impaired drivers responsible for killing parents or guardians may end up paying child support. Mark McAllister looks at the measures being considered by the province.

18h ago

2:53
Seasonal temperatures continue, rain potential on Friday

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

18h ago

2:23
Temporary signs up renaming Dundas Station to TMU

An agreement between the TTC and Toronto Metropolitan University will see the school pick up costs for renaming Dundas subway station to TMU.  Temporary signs recently went up with permanent changes expected in December

19h ago

2:40
Ontario not ready for Alzheimer's surge, report warns

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

21h ago

More Videos