Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education Minister Paul Calandra the power to override school board decisions, remove trustees, and establish policies and guidelines.

It also brings back school resource officer programs (SRO) in locations where the service is offered.

‘There’s something nasty taking place’: Opponents voice concerns over fast-tracked bill

The Ford government fast-tracked the bill, meaning it skipped public debates and hearings.

That prompted backlash from educators, teachers, unions and parents, who voiced their disapproval at Queen’s Park leading up to the final vote.

“Bill 33 is a distraction from the conditions that exist in our schools today,” said Colin Matthew, VP, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation. “Classes are larger than they were when Doug Ford came into power. We know that violence continues to escalate in our schools.”

Bill 33 has passed — but our fight is far from over



Yesterday, #OSSTF stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our education union allies to call out this government’s harmful legislation. Today, despite the voices of teachers & education workers, parents, students, and communities,… pic.twitter.com/fSm7FpWxPd — OSSTF Communications (@osstf) November 19, 2025

David Mastin, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said the government’s attempts to quickly pass the bill were suspicious.

“The fact that this government has rammed this through so quickly without the committee consultations that normally are required, should tell everybody that there is something wrong. There’s something nasty taking place.”

Joe Tigani, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions, acknowledged that the current system isn’t perfect, but said it’s better than being strong-armed by the government.

“Trustees aren’t perfect, but they can be questioned, challenged, and voted out. That’s what democracy looks like.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has been one of the bill’s most vocal opponents.

“The Minister of Education is telling you that he’s going to fix the problems in education. But the problem in education is this government and this minister,” Stiles said on Tuesday.

The bill comes after some high-profile school board scandals involving questionable spending on things like expenses, trips and meals, with the government saying the incidents are evidence of misuse of taxpayer money.

The province has already taken over several school boards, citing financial mismanagement.

Despite that, Calandra wouldn’t say what his exact plans were once the bill passes.

“I don’t have anything absolutely imminent,” he said Tuesday. “But as I’ve said there are a number of boards that I’ve been looking at and this board would allow me, even in those situations where a board is in a finically good spot, but where governance has fallen apart, it would allow me to step in to put it back on track for parents, students and teachers and I won’t hesitate.