Federal prosecutors charge man with setting a woman on fire on a Chicago train

A train pulls into the Clark Street and Lake Street Blue Line stop where a man doused a woman in liquid and set her on fire on the train Monday night, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2025 3:50 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 4:07 pm.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with setting a woman on fire on a Chicago train, calling it a terrorist attack.

The attack happened Monday night on a Blue Line train, police said. The federal affidavit says 50-year-old Lawrence Reed was sitting at the back of the train car when he approached the woman as she sat with her back to him. He then doused her with what was believed to be gasoline, then setting her afire.

