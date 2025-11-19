Federal prosecutors charge man with setting a woman on fire on a Chicago train

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with setting a woman on fire on a Chicago train, calling it a terrorist attack.

The attack happened Monday night on a Blue Line train, police said. The federal affidavit says 50-year-old Lawrence Reed was sitting at the back of the train car when he approached the woman as she sat with her back to him. He then doused her with what was believed to be gasoline, then setting her afire.

Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press





