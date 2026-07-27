Trump’s constant Canada-bashing may be changing Republican views

WASHINGTON — No one is shocked now when U.S. President Donald Trump calls Canada the “51st state” or refers to Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “governor.”

But Trump’s habit of occasionally targeting Canada with crude insults has become much more common among rank-and-file Republicans in recent weeks.

Professor of rhetoric at the University of Kansas Robert C. Rowland says that as Trump watches his poll numbers dragged down by controversial policies and an unpopular war with Iran, he searches for scapegoats — and often lands on Canada.

That’s led some of the president’s most devoted followers — including some in Congress — to express more negative views of Canada publicly.

Recent polling shows that while most Americans continue to hold positive opinions of Canada, Republicans are getting more skeptical about the relationship.

Gallup polling shows Canada’s favourable rating among Republicans has fallen 23 points, from 85 per cent in 2025 to 62 per cent this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press