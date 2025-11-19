Mississauga looks to change street name honouring ex-Prince Andrew

A Mississauga councillor is pushing to remove Duke of York Boulevard from the city’s map, citing sexual abuse allegations tied to its namesake, former Prince Andrew.

The street runs along city hall, and was named after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his 1987 visit during which he opened the city’s civic centre.

Mississauga city council will consider a motion on Wednesday to change the name of the street.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles earlier this month by King Charles III.

If council signs off, staff would begin consultations immediately with Indigenous groups, community organizations, and residents on a new name.

A full report including recommendations, costs, and a communications plan is expected back by Feb. 22.

The motion also calls for the removal of plaques at the Mississauga Civic Centre commemorating the former prince’s involvement. Other honours bearing his name across public spaces are also expected to be removed.