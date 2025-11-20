A night bus from Cambodia’s top tourist destination plunges off a bridge, killing 13 passengers

Posted November 20, 2025 6:48 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A passenger bus in Cambodia crashed off a bridge into a river on Thursday, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring two dozen others, police said.

The bus was traveling from Siem Reap, home to the country’s fabled Angkor Wat temple complex, to the capital Phnom Penh, when it crashed in the predawn hours in the central province of Kampong Thom, the deputy police chief for the area, Siv Sovanna, told The Associated Press by phone.

All those on the bus were Cambodian nationals, he said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver had been drowsy after his nighttime departure from Siem Reap, for what is normally about a 5 1/2 hour trip, Siv Sovanna said. He didn’t say if the driver was among the dead.

There were believed to have been about 40 passengers who boarded the bus, and rescuers continued to search on Thursday for any more victims.

The bodies of the dead would be kept at a hospital near the site of the crash until they could be picked up by their relatives, Siv Sovanna said.

Traffic crashes in Cambodia killed 1,509 people in 2024, while 1,062 people were killed in the first nine months of 2025 in the country, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured including child in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, and four others, including a 5-year-old child, are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Brampton...

42m ago

Carney signs UAE investment pact, launches trade talks during Abu Dhabi visit

ABU DHABI — Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an investment-protection agreement Thursday with the United Arab Emirates, during a visit to Abu Dhabi that has involved limited media access as concerns...

1h ago

Trump signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files after fighting it for months

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his...

7h ago

Study finds diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods, and the research might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store. Ready-made meals, sweet and savoury snacks,...

12h ago

