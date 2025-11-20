Grizzly attacks several B.C. students, injuries ‘very serious,’ RCMP say

This Aug. 12, 2009 photo shows a grizzly bear travelling across the Porcupine River Tundra in the Yukon Territories, Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2025 10:13 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 11:11 pm.

BELLA COOLA — RCMP say a grizzly bear has attacked several students on British Columbia’s central coast, inflicting “very serious” injuries.

The Nuxalk Nation said Thursday evening that the animal remained on the loose after the attack in the community of Bella Coola, about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, and police and conservation officers were on the scene.

“Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” the First Nation said.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the attack happened on Thursday afternoon, but she didn’t know the age or gender of the students.

Saunderson said when reached by phone what while she did not know the exact severity of the victims’ injuries, they were “very serious at the very least.”

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened Thursday afternoon.

The Nuxalk Nation posted on its social media site that first responders went to the scene of the attack along with healers.

The nation warned in the post that the “aggressive bear” remained in the area.

“Do not go looking for it,” the post said.

“It is understandable if you are feeling stressed and scared. Support is available at the youth centre,” it said.

Jayme Kennedy, the chair of the Central Coast Regional District, which includes the community of Bella Coola, said in a statement that she was sending “heartfelt support to the Nuxalk Nation” and all who have been touched by the bear attack.

“We are all feeling devastation as we try to understand the magnitude of the attack and navigate what has happened.”

She said the regional district would be available to help in any way it could.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in downtown Toronto. Investigators say a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Mutual Street and Queen Street East area...

36m ago

Man, young teen critically injured after struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A man in his 60s and a young teen were critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white SUV was travelling southbound...

3h ago

Mayor orders investigation into snowplow incident at pro-Palestinian protest

An investigation has been ordered after a snowplow drove directly through a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue two days ago. Video posted to social...

5h ago

Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs

For Michelin-star chef Jeremy Austin, the Italian culinary program at George Brown College wasn’t just schooling — it was the foundation of his entire career. Now, that very program, along with...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in downtown Toronto. Investigators say a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the Mutual Street and Queen Street East area...

36m ago

Man, young teen critically injured after struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A man in his 60s and a young teen were critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white SUV was travelling southbound...

3h ago

Mayor orders investigation into snowplow incident at pro-Palestinian protest

An investigation has been ordered after a snowplow drove directly through a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue two days ago. Video posted to social...

5h ago

Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs

For Michelin-star chef Jeremy Austin, the Italian culinary program at George Brown College wasn’t just schooling — it was the foundation of his entire career. Now, that very program, along with...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

5h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

10h ago

0:46
Four pedestrians injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Pearson Airport

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

13h ago

2:25
Two dead, 4 others in hospital after Brampton townhouse fire

A massive fire at a Brampton townhouse has left two people dead and four others hospitalized, including a child.

13h ago

2:41
Inside TMU’s new med school: Peel students get hands-on training

Peel students explored TMU’s new medical school, trying anatomy labs and meeting medical mentors through the Future of Healthcare program. The initiative aims to diversify the field and address doctor shortages. Brandon Rowe reports.
More Videos