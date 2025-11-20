Grizzly attacks several B.C. students, injuries ‘very serious,’ RCMP say

BELLA COOLA — RCMP say a grizzly bear has attacked several students on British Columbia’s central coast, inflicting “very serious” injuries.

The Nuxalk Nation said Thursday evening that the animal remained on the loose after the attack in the community of Bella Coola, about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, and police and conservation officers were on the scene.

“Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” the First Nation said.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the attack happened on Thursday afternoon, but she didn’t know the age or gender of the students.

Saunderson said when reached by phone what while she did not know the exact severity of the victims’ injuries, they were “very serious at the very least.”

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened Thursday afternoon.

The Nuxalk Nation posted on its social media site that first responders went to the scene of the attack along with healers.

The nation warned in the post that the “aggressive bear” remained in the area.

“Do not go looking for it,” the post said.

“It is understandable if you are feeling stressed and scared. Support is available at the youth centre,” it said.

Jayme Kennedy, the chair of the Central Coast Regional District, which includes the community of Bella Coola, said in a statement that she was sending “heartfelt support to the Nuxalk Nation” and all who have been touched by the bear attack.

“We are all feeling devastation as we try to understand the magnitude of the attack and navigate what has happened.”

She said the regional district would be available to help in any way it could.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press