Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) 2024 Jim Dyson

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 5:37 am.

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour.

The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly renovated TD Coliseum, formerly known as FirstOntario Centre.

The last time McCartney played the Hamilton venue was in 2016.

Posters advertising a Paul McCartney concert are displayed at TD Coliseum, the revamped arena project by Oak View Group in downtown Hamilton Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

McCartney’s Got Back tour began in the United States in 2022.

He revived it for each of the following three years with swings through Australia, South America and Europe.

McCartney brought the tour to Canada for the first time earlier this week, performing in Montreal on Monday and Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

1h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

18m ago

Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program. The committee was set up last fall, after...

1h ago

Diplomacy over humanity: no pressure from Carney on the UAE for Sudanese war

As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations. However,...

The Big Story

55m ago

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

1h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

18m ago

Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program. The committee was set up last fall, after...

1h ago

Diplomacy over humanity: no pressure from Carney on the UAE for Sudanese war

As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations. However,...

The Big Story

55m ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

12h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

13h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

17h ago

0:46
Four pedestrians injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Pearson Airport

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

20h ago

More Videos