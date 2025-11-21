Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour.

The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly renovated TD Coliseum, formerly known as FirstOntario Centre.

The last time McCartney played the Hamilton venue was in 2016.

Posters advertising a Paul McCartney concert are displayed at TD Coliseum, the revamped arena project by Oak View Group in downtown Hamilton Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

McCartney’s Got Back tour began in the United States in 2022.

He revived it for each of the following three years with swings through Australia, South America and Europe.

McCartney brought the tour to Canada for the first time earlier this week, performing in Montreal on Monday and Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.