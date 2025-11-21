Quebec man accused of killing his two children granted third postponement

A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 5:29 am.

LAVAL — The trial for a Quebec father accused of killing his two children in their home north of Montreal in 2022 has been postponed for a third time.

Kamaljit Arora is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his 13-year-old daughter and his 11-year-old son, and charged in the attempted murder of another daughter and for allegedly trying to strangle his ex-wife.

The trial was expected to begin today in Laval, Que., but Arora had asked for a postponement after he lost trust in his lawyers and sought new counsel.

In a decision dated Nov. 18, Superior Court Justice Alexandre Bien-Aimé Bastien said he would reluctantly grant the defendant’s request, even though another judge had warned Arora in April that a third extension would not be granted.

Bien-Aimé Bastien blamed Arora for his predicament, but concluded the defendant wouldn’t be able to competently represent himself without a lawyer if the trial were to proceed as scheduled.

The previous delays arose because of the defence’s struggle to find a psychiatrist to privately assess Arora, and because of other changes to his legal team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

1h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

18m ago

Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour. The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly...

1h ago

Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program. The committee was set up last fall, after...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

1h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

18m ago

Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour. The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly...

1h ago

Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program. The committee was set up last fall, after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

12h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

13h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

17h ago

0:46
Four pedestrians injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Pearson Airport

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

20h ago

More Videos