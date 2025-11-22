G7 security ministers in Ottawa to talk organized crime, migrant smuggling, drugs

German federal police officers check trucks at the Austrian-German border crossing point in Kiefersfelden, Germany, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2025 7:57 am.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree plans to meet his Group of Seven counterparts and others in Ottawa today to discuss problems including transnational organized crime.

The two-day G7 meeting of interior and security ministers is also expected to focus on threats from synthetic drugs, migrant smuggling and transnational repression.

Participants are also slated to discuss tactics to deal with the online challenges of terrorist and violent extremist content, cybercrime and the internet-related dimensions of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Magnus Brunner, European commissioner for internal affairs and migration, says the discussions come at a time when security challenges are evolving rapidly and no country can face them alone.

Brunner says Europe is deepening its co-operation with trusted partners, including the G7, as it undertakes the most ambitious reform of the European Union’s migration and asylum policy in its history.

Anandasangaree plans to hold a news conference Sunday after the meetings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

14h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

15h ago

New legislation could expand First Nations status

OTTAWA — Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer of First Nations status between generations, but it's not clear yet if those changes will pass the House of...

43m ago

Vatican's return of Indigenous artifacts applauded, but is it really a gift?

When the Vatican announced this month that Pope Leo was giving a "gift" of 62 Indigenous artifacts to Canadian bishops, to be returned to their original communities, some Indigenous leaders celebrated...

57m ago

Top Stories

Family ordered to remove sports nets from front lawn

A Scarborough family finds itself in the penalty box, all because of their hockey and basketball nets. Earlier this week, Tony Cacciatore found a notice of violation in his mailbox, saying the sports...

14h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

15h ago

New legislation could expand First Nations status

OTTAWA — Senators have passed sweeping amendments to a bill that would simplify the transfer of First Nations status between generations, but it's not clear yet if those changes will pass the House of...

43m ago

Vatican's return of Indigenous artifacts applauded, but is it really a gift?

When the Vatican announced this month that Pope Leo was giving a "gift" of 62 Indigenous artifacts to Canadian bishops, to be returned to their original communities, some Indigenous leaders celebrated...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for

14h ago

2:19
City cracking down on sports nets left on municipal right of way

Bylaw enforcement has ordered nets set up near sidewalks and streets be removed, but residents say it’s a way for the kids to gather and be active. Beverly Andrews talks with a resident who received one of the Notice of Violation from the city.

15h ago

0:41
Remains found in Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel Police

Peel Regional Police said they discovered the remains of a single adult during a search of Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

17h ago

0:32
Child dies after being struck by vehicle when trying to cross street

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, their grandfather was also struck but remains in hospital.

20h ago

3:12
Search continues for three unaccounted for in fatal Brampton house fire

Fire crews and police are still searching for three people that were believed to be living in a Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a massive fatal fire.

21h ago

More Videos