Donald Glover says he canceled his 2024 tour after having a stroke

Los Angeles, CA - November 08: Donald Glover attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 2025 Los Angeles Times

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted November 23, 2025 1:03 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 1:36 pm.

Donald Glover is opening up about a recent health scare that forced him to cancel his tour last year. At the time, he described it as an “ailment,” but Glover said Saturday night at a performance that a doctor told him he’d had a stroke.

Glover, who performs under the moniker Childish Gambino, shared the information on stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. His remarks were shared widely on social media.

“You guys voted for a ‘where have I been monologue,’” Glover, 42, said. “I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

Glover said he felt like he was letting everyone down, lamenting that he still hasn’t been to Ireland. He also revealed that “they found a hole” in his heart and he had to have two surgeries.

“They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover said. “You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing.”

His representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

4h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

26m ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

4h ago

Top Stories

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

4h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

26m ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.

21h ago

2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.

22h ago

2:25
Paul McCartney headlines first show in Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum

Music legend Paul McCartney headlined the first-ever show inside Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum. Jazan Grewal is speaking with fans.

2:20
Wet flurries expected north of GTA

Cooler start to the weekend as a system moves through Saturday evening, bringing a chance of flurries and rain or snow showers, mainly to the north end of the GTA.

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for
More Videos