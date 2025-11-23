Evidence of gunfire found at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash: Toronto police
Posted November 23, 2025 8:45 am.
Toronto police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in North York that sent one woman to a hospital early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, the crash happened near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.
Investigators say they located evidence of gunfire at the scene.
One woman was injured as a result of the crash. She was brought to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to paramedics.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.
No other details were released.