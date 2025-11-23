Evidence of gunfire found at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash: Toronto police

A yellow police line tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 23, 2025 8:45 am.

Toronto police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in North York that sent one woman to a hospital early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say they located evidence of gunfire at the scene.

One woman was injured as a result of the crash. She was brought to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to paramedics.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

No other details were released.

