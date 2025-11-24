Durham police say a Toronto woman is facing several charges after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop in Oshawa and crashing her vehicle into a large boulder.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Friday, Nov. 21, when officers on protective patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of King Street West and Thornton Road South.

Police say the driver failed to stop when emergency equipment was activated. A brief pursuit was initiated by responding officers but quickly discontinued when the driver allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle abandoned off the roadway near Park Road and Hillside Avenue. Investigators say the car had collided with a large boulder before the driver fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect nearby. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained in the crash. Police added that the woman was also wanted on several other charges.

Kathleen Mary Laffan, 39, of Toronto, is facing several criminal offences, including failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving a motor vehicle – fail to display two plates, driving a motor vehicle – no licence, failing to remain at the accident, failing to give required information and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused was released on an undertaking, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.