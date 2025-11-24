Toronto woman charged after fleeing police in Oshawa, crashing into boulder

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 24, 2025 8:44 am.

Durham police say a Toronto woman is facing several charges after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop in Oshawa and crashing her vehicle into a large boulder.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Friday, Nov. 21, when officers on protective patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of King Street West and Thornton Road South.

Police say the driver failed to stop when emergency equipment was activated. A brief pursuit was initiated by responding officers but quickly discontinued when the driver allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle abandoned off the roadway near Park Road and Hillside Avenue. Investigators say the car had collided with a large boulder before the driver fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect nearby. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained in the crash. Police added that the woman was also wanted on several other charges.

Kathleen Mary Laffan, 39, of Toronto, is facing several criminal offences, including failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving a motor vehicle – fail to display two plates, driving a motor vehicle – no licence, failing to remain at the accident, failing to give required information and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused was released on an undertaking, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

22m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

22m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

1h ago

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

15h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

16h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
More Videos