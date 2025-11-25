5 teens arrested after botched cellphone store robbery

Five male youths between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested on Monday after a botched robbery attempt in Ajax.

The teens weren’t exactly criminal masterminds, according to Durham Regional Police, who say they were first called at around 1:20 p.m. after employees at a Freedom Mobile store at 235 Bayly Street West spotted them sitting in a parked car in front of the business wearing masks and gloves.

The suspicious employees, already on alert after seeing a vehicle full of masked males, wisely locked the store’s doors.

The teens allegedly tried to enter, but couldn’t bypass the locked doors.

In the meantime, officers were already on the way and blocked the allegedly stolen getaway vehicle, prompting the suspects to flee on foot.

They didn’t get far and were all arrested after a brief foot chase.

The suspects, a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, all face charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and disguise with intent.

Two of the suspects were currently on conditions stemming from previous break-and-enter charges, police noted.

All five were held in custody pending a bail hearing.