5 teens arrested after botched cellphone store robbery

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 25, 2025 12:58 pm.

Five male youths between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested on Monday after a botched robbery attempt in Ajax.

The teens weren’t exactly criminal masterminds, according to Durham Regional Police, who say they were first called at around 1:20 p.m. after employees at a Freedom Mobile store at 235 Bayly Street West spotted them sitting in a parked car in front of the business wearing masks and gloves.

The suspicious employees, already on alert after seeing a vehicle full of masked males, wisely locked the store’s doors.

The teens allegedly tried to enter, but couldn’t bypass the locked doors.

In the meantime, officers were already on the way and blocked the allegedly stolen getaway vehicle, prompting the suspects to flee on foot.

They didn’t get far and were all arrested after a brief foot chase.

The suspects, a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, all face charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and disguise with intent.

Two of the suspects were currently on conditions stemming from previous break-and-enter charges, police noted.

All five were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Swimmer Oleksiak suspended two years for anti-doping rule violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Oleksiak committed...

32m ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

20m ago

World champion curler, veteran broadcaster Colleen Jones dies at 65

Colleen Jones, a world champion curler whose effervescent personality made her a popular presence on the CBC over nearly four decades with the national broadcaster, has died. She was 65. Jones was diagnosed...

41m ago

Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences. On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP's Central...

4h ago

